BJP announces unconditional support to Govind Gaude

PONDA: After failing in its efforts to bring Govind Gaude into the party fold, BJP Sunday officially declared its unconditional support to the Priol constituency Independent candidate during a press briefing held in Ponda.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had earlier extended its support to Gaude, has decided to withdraw its support.

Declaring the party’s unconditional support to Gaude, state president of BJP Vinay Tendulkar said, “To defeat the sitting MLA and MGP president, the party has arrived at this unusual decision. We don’t want sitting MLA to get the benefit of BJP’s entry in Priol. So, BJP has decided to support Govind Gaude.”

Apart from Gaude, former MLA of Priol Adv Vishwas Satarkar and Satish Madkaikar were also present at the press briefing.

Tendulkar said that all members of BJP will work for Gaude and make sure he wins the assembly election. “Entire BJP is with Govind Gaude this time. BJP has not placed any precondition for support. It will be unconditional support for Gaude,” he said. Commenting on MGP’s stance to make eight MLAs as ministers, Tendulkar dared MGP to declare their three winning candidates in the upcoming assembly election. “Party which is not even sure about winning their three seats is talking about forming government,” quipped Tendulkar.

Gaude said, “I have been working and meeting people as an Independent candidate since long. So I don’t want to ditch my supporters by changing my stand.”

“The BJP has around 10,500 registered members in Priol constituency and BJP had an MLA from Priol for two terms. So BJP’s support to Gaude will help him win,” said Satarkar.

When contacted, AAP’s media cell head Ashley Rosario said, “AAP had extended its support to Gaude by observing his work and vision. But by joining hands with BJP and by sharing dais with the party men during a joint press briefing, he has become a part of BJP. So as a party, we can’t support him anymore.”