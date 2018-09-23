BJP allies don’t want alternative arrangement during Pitru Paksh

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, on Saturday indicated to the central BJP leadership that the proposed “alternative arrangement” for the government owing to the illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should not be done during the forthcoming inauspicious Pitru Paksh period.

BJP national president Amit Shah was supposed to announce the “alternative arrangement” during this weekend. However, his absence in New Delhi delayed the same. Now, the announcement is expected to come next week.

Pitru Paksh is a 15-lunar day period in Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. The fortnight is considered by Hindus to be inauspicious, given the death rites performed during this period, known as Shraddha or Tarpan, in turn, leading the political parties, business fraternity and glamour industry among others to refrain from taking major decisions as well as starting new ventures.

The Pitru Paksh commences on September 25 and ends on October 9. Its culmination marks the beginning of the Navratri festival.

Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai, speaking to this daily, said that he is aware about the commencement of Pitru Paksh. “The ball is, however, in their (BJP central leadership) court, and they have to take a call on it (alternative arrangement),” he added, pointing out, “As far as the Goa Forward Party is concerned, we can now only await their decision.”

Speaking further, Sardesai said, “I am sure that the people on their (BJP) side will be aware of the beginning of this period, and will have sensibilities to consider the same.” He also stated that the BJP central leadership has to consider all these things and come out with its proposal about the “alternative arrangement.”

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar when asked about this aspect, said that there has already been a delay of 15 days in coming out with “alternative arrangement” for the state government. “What difference would it make, if they (BJP) wait for another fortnight (owing to the Pitru Paksh),” he questioned.

Dhavalikar, a staunch believer in and follower of religious customs and rituals, further stated that presently leadership exists for the state government as also administrative work continues. “I myself have cleared 120 files pertaining to my public works and transport departments,” he stated, hinting that the present situation could well be extended for another 15 days.

Meanwhile, the state BJP unit has informed its central leadership that even though the development in the state has slowed down, Parrikar should be allowed to continue as the Chief Minister of the state.

The suggestion comes in the wake of the state BJP leaders fully understanding that the support to the BJP-led state government

from its allies would continue only as long as Parrikar holds the position of the Chief Minister.

Presently, Parrikar is undergoing treatment for his pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The doctors treating him have completely isolated him due to the cycle of advanced treatment and totally restricted visitors from calling on him.