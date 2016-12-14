Bizman tricked and robbed of Rs 34 lakh in new notes

PANAJI: The Saligao police have registered a first information report on charges of robbery against four persons for allegedly hoodwinking a businessman and running away with cash in new currency notes amounting to Rs 34 lakh.

The businessman was to exchange the cash against the demonetised currency notes with the accused on December 12 for a commission, the police have said.

The accused have been identified as Samir Satardekar from Guirim, Vinit Shet of Ekoshi, Pritesh Mayenkar from Uccassaim and Paulo D’Cruz of Taleigao.

On Wednesday DIG V Gupta and DySP Nelson Albuquerque were present at the Saligao police station for hours conducting inquiry, as rumours were rife that there was involvement of policemen.

However, a senior police officer has denied any role of the policemen in the case.

The incident occurred on December 12 at around 7 pm near a hotel at Bella Vista, Sangolda. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Altaf Memon from Kudal.

The police said the businessman had been called by the accused at the pre-decided spot for exchanging the demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

As decided the businessman came with the cash of Rs 34 lakh in Rs 2000 notes at the location. However, instead of exchanging the notes, the accused fled with the new notes brought by the businessman.

Incidentally an informer had alerted the accused about the businessman who would exchange new currency notes against the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes for a certain percentage of commission.

The police said the businessman has claimed that Rs 34 lakh was the collection from his business of supplying mobile recharge coupons in Goa and banks being closed for three consecutive days, he was unable to deposit it in the bank.