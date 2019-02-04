BITS Pilani duo win Goa edition of Tata Crucible Quiz

Lucky Kaul and Shiv Kumar, BITS Pilani students, won the Goa edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2019. A total of 100 teams battled it out in the city level finale for the top honours held at the Goa campus of BITS, Pilani. The winners took home a cash prize of Rs 75,000 (subject to tax deductions) and will compete in the zonal round to qualify for the national finale. Sahil Haresh Ramchandani and Harsh Hegde from National Institute of Technology and Management were declared runners-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 35,000. Prof Sunil Bhand, Dean, Sponsored Research and Consulting, BITS Pilani was the chief guest.

This year, the quiz is themed in T-20 cricket format to celebrate the 2019 cricket World Cup. Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the quiz.

The fifteenth edition of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz is traversing 40 cities, with five zonal rounds leading to the grand national finale in Mumbai. The winners of the national finals will receive a grand prize of Rs five lakhs along with the coveted Tata Crucible trophy. Fastrack is supporting the prizes for this edition of the quiz.