BITS Goa Campus to host TEDxBITSGoa

TEDxBITSGoa is bringing some of the most compelling speakers from various walks of life who will share their experiences, ideas and innovations. One of India’s oldest running TEDx event will be organised on the January 22 at BITS Pilani – K K Birla Goa Campus. The event aims to offer great networking opportunities to its participants.

The speakers for the TEDx event include engineer, innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk. Being the inspiration behind ‘Phunsukh Wangdu’ from the movie ‘3 idiots’ is probably the least significant achievement for Wangchuk who won the Global Impact Award for his idea of the Ice Stupa to solve water problems in cold deserts. Actor, poet and lyricist Piyush Mishra, well-known for his work in Gulaal (2009), Gangs of Wasseypur (2010), Tere Bin Laden (2012), Husna (MTV Coke Studio) and Maqbool (2003); model-turned-chef from Australia Sarah Todd who is currently discovering and experimenting with different cuisines at her restaurant Antares in Vagator, Goa will also be a part of the event. Cyber-security analyst and photographer Pranav Lal who has been visually challenged since birth and an extensive user of the adaptive ‘Seeing with Sound’ technology will talk about and demonstrate how exactly he does that. Nineteen-year-old athlete, social entrepreneur, explorer, environmentalist and filmmaker from Goa Malaika Vaz will participate as a speaker.

Neuroscientist, entrepreneur and private psychotherapist Raul Rodriguez, is a recognised authority on deception detection, psychotherapy, cognitive approach, negotiation, and criminal profiling; he provides training and consulting services for national law enforcement and is a Criminal Intelligence Officer at Interpol and Co-CEO of IRIANS Research Institute.

Theoretical physicist Suvrat Raju has been won accolades with The Young Scientist Medal, Ramanujan Fellowship, Cheng Visiting Fellowship and TIFR’s Cowsik Medal among other honours. Indian actor and writer Sumeet Vyas known for his role in the popular web series Permanent Roommates and in a few Bollywood movies will also be present. Author, futurist and community activist Ulrike Reinhard who founded Janwaar Castle to reinvigorate a rural village through skateboarding is also a speaker at the event.

The event aims to spread innovative enterprising ideas to the participants and for audience to build a useful connection with the speakers.