Bison gores senior citizen to death in Quepem

CURCHOREM: In a tragic incident that occurred at Cavrem Pirla in Quepem taluka in South Goa, a villager was killed by a bison that attacked him in a forest area where the person had gone in search of his cattle.

According to the villagers, one Pandhari Gaonkar, aged 65, had been to the forest to search his cattle on Wednesday. As he did not return by night, villagers on Thursday morning went to the forest in search of him.

A villager Shashikant Gaonkar said that they were shocked to see a bison sitting beside the mortal remains of Pandhari at a spot in the forest. “When I tried to go near the dead body, the bison stood up and started chasing me. I climbed a nearby tree and saved my life. Later, the villagers lighted firecrackers and drew away the bison after which the dead body was brought back to the village,” said Gaonkar.

Samir Gaonkar, who is a local panch member, said that this is the first incident involving a local being attacked and killed by a bison. “It was surprising to note that the bison stayed near the dead body the whole night. Though we forced it to move away by lighting firecrackers, the furious bison, however, did not go too far and charged at the nearby trees,” he said. “Forest officials, who visited the spot took photographs of the site, but did not inform us about the steps to be taken by them to drive away the animal,” the panch said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anil Shetgaonkar said that it is an unfortunate incident. “The department will look out for the animal and try to tranquilise it and shift it to a safer place,” he said.

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar, who was present at the spot, appealed to the government and forest officials to take appropriate steps to protect the villagers, who visit the forest areas, from wild animals.

It may be noted that a bison had attacked a 42-year old woman from Kankire village in Sattari taluka in June this year. The woman died on the spot when the bison attacked her in her cashew plantation.

In July, a woman died of injuries she sustained after a bison crossing a road dashed against the scooter she was travelling on at Shel in Sattari.