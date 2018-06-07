Bison gores Sattari woman to death

VALPOI: Yet another person fell victim to the human-animal conflict, as a woman was gored to death by a bison in a cashew plantation in Sattari taluka on Wednesday.

The Valpoi police said that Jayanti Gaonkar, a 44-year-old villager of Kankire in Sattari taluka, was attacked by a bison at 10:45 am when she was in her cashew plantation.

Jayanti and another woman from her village had gone to the plantation for work.

“I spotted the bison and alerted her to run. The bison mauled her and she died on the spot,” said the woman.

The police said the woman sustained grievous injuries in the mauling.

Valpoi PI Shivram Vaingankar said that villagers called in the 108 ambulance, and the police also rushed to the spot.

The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem was conducted. Jayanti, who leaves behind three children, had lost her husband last year. Locals have earnestly sought financial help to the bereaved family.

There has been persistent demand for dealing with the rising attacks by wild animals especially bisons.