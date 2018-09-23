Bison attack: Cavrem villagers seek govt job for victim’s son

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

A delegation of villagers from Cavrem-Pirla in Quepem taluka on Friday called on the range forest officer (RFO) of Quepem Sangam Gawas and demanded compensation and government job for the son of Pandhari Gaonkar, who was gored to death by a bison.

The RFO told the villagers that the government will provide compensation of around Rs 2 lakh to the family and will take up their demand of government job for Pandhari’s son with higher authorities.

RFO Gawas informed that four teams consisting of three persons each have been formed to locate the wild bison. Two teams will visit the spot during the day time and two teams during night time. After locating the animal, steps will be taken to drive it deep into the forests, it was stated.

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar, under whose constituency the spot comes, said that he will try to increase the compensation amount and will also try to provide government job to Pandhari’s son.

Meanwhile, the body of Pandhari was handed over to the family members after postmortem. The postmortem report has revealed that the death was caused due to the piercing of a pointed object in the neck and the right side of the stomach. It also revealed that two bones of Pandhari were dislocated and his left leg was fractured.