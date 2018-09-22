Bishop arrested in Kerala nun rape case

PTI

KOCHI

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested Friday night amid mounting public outrage over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, police said.

He was arrested by Kerala police after intense interrogation over the last three days.

The development came a day after the Vatican relieved him “temporarily” of all pastoral responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the

Missionaries of Jesus congregation to which the alleged victim also belongs.

The nun had accused the 54-year old clergyman of repeatedly raping and having unnatural sex with her between 2014 and 2016.

Inspector General of Police (Kochi Range) Vijay Sakhare said that the arrest was recorded at 8 pm and the bishop would be produced in a magistrate court in Pala in Kottayam district Saturday.

Mulakkal, who had been coming for the interrogation in the bishop attire, was taken to Tripunithura government taluk hospital in civil dress for medical examination and later to Kottayam. People gathered there booed the bishop as he was being escorted out of the hospital.

Earlier, Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar told reporters that the bishop has been slapped with charges, including rape, illegal confinement, unnatural sex and intimidation. There were evidences to arrive at a reasonable suspicion that the clerygyman had committed the crime, he said. During the interrogation, the accused was given reasonable time to narrate his version to the investigating team, he said. The SP said the police will seek three-day custody of Mulakkal. Potency test of the priest will be done, he added.

Members of various Christian reformation organisations as also the nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus, who were staging a protest close to the Kerala High Court premises for the last 13 days for the bishop’s arrest, erupted with joy as the news broke.