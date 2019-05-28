Biodiversity mainstreamed

Miguel Braganza

The celebrations of International Day of Biological Diversity (IDBD) took a wonderful turn this year. Pradip Sarmokadam who is the member secretary of the Goa State Biodiversity Board (GSBB) – that is chaired by the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant – organised an exhibition of village level Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) at the entrance of a prestigious shopping mall in Goa.

The ‘cuddttari’ red kernel rice from the ‘Saxtticho Koddo’ of Curtorim in Salcete and the Israeli ‘maya’ mangoes from Thana-Dongurlim in Sattari were cheek-by-jowl with the Panchagavya coconut soap from Pernem and masala-stuffed mango pickle from Gaodongrim in Canacona. The place was teeming with Page 3 socialites and other elite members of society. The mainstreaming reminded me of the days in 2009, when director of NCOF, Ashok Yadav encouraged the NGOs to take ‘Organic agriculture’ to a state agriculture university and we were able to pull it off at my alma mater, the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru.

Going into the lion’s den and trimming his whiskers does not damage the lion but emboldens the one who dared such a feat. Once a person overcomes his insecurity and fears, there is no stopping. I was a shy boy till class 8 until my English teacher turned out to be an elder sibling’s classmate in college. He pushed me on stage to act in a rather long English play and now I am so comfortable on stage that it looks as if the stage is my home ground. Naturally I have tried that stunt with the students I mentor – and it works. On IDBD 2019, diminutive and soft-spoken Priyanka Parab, conducted a workshop on grafting and gardening at Government College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Khandola-Marcela, as if it was a natural role for her. She had earlier done a demonstration for adults at Thana-Valpoi and impressed the participants enough to get the IDBD offer. It is an assurance that biodiversity will be preserved through another generation through the skills inculcated by these alumnae and alumni. Smita Shirodkar has already proved her mettle with organic gardening workshops across Mumbai after an intensive training for just fifteen days. Yogita Mehra and Karan Manral have mastered the art of growing vegetables organically so well that sometimes I pick a tip or two from them.

The work of the Ilha Verde Farmers’ Club of Santo Estevao island, both within the village and in other island villages like Corjuem-Aldona and Divar, is a sign of the things to come. Sanjeev Mayekar has played a major role in helping them process and market the produce. The Chodan-Maddel Farmers’ Club of Chorao island was a pioneer with their organically grown red kernel rice. Their grading and packaging skills are being shared to ensure product quality and consumer preference for repeat buys. Together, we can make Goa cleaner and greener than it is now.