Bio-degradable solution for ‘her’ time

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Jayshree Parwar from Pilgao is being hailed as a hero. For someone, who as a young girl faced several restrictions and taboos associated with menstruation, to being a pioneer in the state along with a group of women – Sulaksha Tari, Naseem Shaikh, Rasika Gaonkar, Deepika Gaonkar and Revati Parwar – who manufacture 50 packets (8 in each) of sanitary napkins a day.

“It was very difficult for us as young girls during our menstruation. At that time there were no sanitary napkins. We had to use cloth which has to be washed and sterilised in hot water as if the ordeal of stomach cramps and restrictions weren’t enough,” recalls Jayshree of Saheli Self Help Group. Coming from a rural area, it was not until 25 years ago that she heard of sanitary napkins: “It was much easier, but then, it came with problems like rashes, infections and the methods of disposal.”

But she like other women took menstruation in her stride and dealt with it, until January 2015. The fiercely independent Jayshree always wanted to become an entrepreneur and what better chance than to make economically affordable sanitary napkins which are bio-degradable.

Earlier, manufacturing embroidery items Jayshree’s idea of manufacturing sanitary napkins felt novel and interesting. “The whole idea of starting our own business was to sustain ourselves. With support from a public health practitioner Subbu Nayak who sourced machinery from India’s Menstrual Man, Arunachalam Muruganantham in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu through a company who funded it as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) work, we began production in 2015,” she says. (Arunachalam Muruganantham had developed machines which can manufacture sanitary pads for less than a third of the cost of commercial pads.)

Jayshree tells us that initially it was a bit difficult to convince women to come make sanitary napkins as people wouldn’t openly talk about it and they considered it quite embarrassing. “Now people, especially women talk openly about menstruation and sanitary napkins. But, in villages, it still not progressed as much as you think,” she says.

Currently functioning out of a small rented room in Pilgao, Bicholim, the ladies work every day. The process of making the sanitary napkins involve grinding of pinewood fibre, putting it into moulds and pressing it followed by wrapping it in non woven cloth, sticking butter paper on one side and finally getting them sterilised. The best part is that it is plastic and chemical free and decomposes in soil which is not the case with other commercially available sanitary napkins that are mostly burnt. With four machines, they manufacture 100 pads a day that are treated with UV rays before being packed.

While now through word of mouth and media attention in the last few days, Jayshree has been constantly on her mobile phone answering calls of enquiries from people and outlets. “It’s so funny. When we initially approached pharmacies and stores, there was no cooperation. They gave reasons like the sanitary napkins aren’t branded, or were considered cheap and thus not of quality and are locally made. It was very disappointing,” she narrates.

Initially, a packet for 8 napkins was priced at `25 which was then increased to `30 and subsequently `40. The women of the group would sell them at fairs, and through their clone knit groups. In 2 years the group is happy that they sold over 2,000 napkins but are now gearing up for sales and an crease in their profits.

“Making these napkins initially didn’t bring in the moolah. We were hardly breaking even with costs of raw materials. We still don’t make a lot of profit. For us, it’s more about being concerned of earth and simultaneously to give women a better option that’s easy on the pocket,” she says.

Jayshree is now positive that sales of the sanitary napkins will increase and so will the profits, which will be utilised to take this production to a higher level. She admits that marketing the product is the biggest challenge. Her daughters have been marketing them and educating young girls about the product. Her major clientele is from her own village, though it is also purchased by women in Kolhapur, Kerala and Mangalore.

Telling us how she goes about convincing women to use the product she says: “There were five ladies who tried the sanitary pads available in the market but were not happy. Upon my advice they used our product and I took full responsibility of the results. They were convinced and started using it.” That’s how these ladies like many others have become her regular customers and through word of mouth the sanitary napkins have found favour among women, more so because they are bio-degradable.

“The people in our village are now very supportive. This may be because in the past, ladies would not come forward to start their own business,” says Jayshree who finds motivation in the fact that she has been felicitated and honoured for her work.

“Today, with garbage as a global issue this is one way where women can do their bit. It can reduce our guilt of polluting the environment and degrading our earth for the future,” she concludes.

(Source: Rutgers, an organisation for sexual and reproductive health and rights)