BIMSTEC meeting calls for joint efforts to fight terror

MOBOR: In a stinging attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it “embraces and radiates” the darkness of terrorism which has become its “favourite child” and pitched for decisive action, saying the time for condemning state-sponsored terrorism is long gone.

He pressed the member nations of BRICS and BIMSTEC groupings to send a clear message to those who “nurture the philosophy of terror to mend their ways or be isolated in the civilized world”.

His comments came as he pushed for greater collaboration among BRICS countries, which also include Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa besides India, as well as members of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation grouping, on the issues of terrorism, economy, trade and connectivity.

“Terrorism, radicalisation, and transnational crimes pose grave threats to each of us,” Modi said addressing the first BRICS-BIMSTEC outreach meeting that was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Jacob Zuma and Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Among the BIMSTEC leaders present were Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Myanmarese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tsering Tobgay.

Modi underlined that geographical barriers and borders pose no limitations on those who wish to harm societies.

“They not only threaten the lives of our nationals, they also block our march towards economic prosperity,” he said.

“In South Asia and BIMSTEC, all nation states, barring one, are motivated to pursue a path of peace, development and economic prosperity for its people. Unfortunately, this country in India’s neighbourhood embraces and radiates the darkness of terrorism,” he said in a clear reference to Pakistan.

While slamming Pakistan, Modi said, “Terrorism has become its favorite child. And, the child in turn has come to define the fundamental character and nature of its parent.”

Pressing for action, he said, “The time for condemning the state-sponsored terrorism is long gone. It is time to stand up and act, and act decisively It is, therefore, imperative for BRICS and BIMSTEC to create a comprehensive response to secure our societies against the perpetrators of terror.”

Leaders of the BRICS-BIMSTEC countries were on Sunday unanimous in condemning terrorism and supported India’s calls for intensified joint efforts to combat the menace.

Speaking at the BRICS-BIMSTEC outreach summit, held at Mobor in Cavelossim, after the 8th BRICS summit concluded on Sunday, many leaders also condemned the Uri terror attack.

San Suu Kyi said both groupings need to make partnerships not just for opportunities but for tackling challenges as well.

“Our region is facing numerous threats, including rising terrorism and violent extremism,” she said, adding that one needs to explore causes of extremism which is root cause of terrorism.

Condemning the Uri attack, she said, “We know too well the cost of conflict. We would like our world to be a kinder world.”

Russian President Vladmir Putin, who did not speak about terrorism at the BRICS meet, came out strongly against the menace at the BRICS-BIMSTEC outreach meet.

“We want to fight terrorism together. We will all collectively work on it,” he said.

‘Prachanda’ also laid stress on countering terror and said, “We must fight terror on all fronts.”

He also emphasised greater use of green and clean energy for development.

Hasina paid tributes to the late king of Thailand. “We have lost a wise man and a friend of people,” she said.

She congratulated Modi for bringing BRICS-BIMSTEC leaders on a single table. “We need to adopt technologies to cope with challenges of climate change,” she said.

Tobgay said terrorism remains a great threat to human peace.

“Our host India has in the recent past suffered several terror attacks. Bhutan is behind India in fight against terror,” he said.

He rued that even though BIMSTEC turns 20 next year, its full potential remains untapped.

“Together, BRICS and BIMSTEC are home to half of humanity. The synergies of our groups have the potential to impact the whole world,” he said.

Sirisena said the centre of global power is shifting to Asia.

Peace and stability in the region is an essential element of economic prosperity, he said.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Thailand said BRICS and BIMSTEC are a new force in global arena.