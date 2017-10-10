Bikes with icebox: fishermen detest yellow number plates

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Fishermen in the State who have applied for purchase of motorcycle with ice box for selling fish under the centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Blue Revolution’ through fisheries department have raised objection over the yellow number plate which will be issued for their motorcycle by the RTO.

“If we are issued yellow number plate then there is a high possibility that the local fishermen lobby may attack us thinking that we are outsiders conducting business illegally,” said an applicant.

He claimed that there are many people illegally involved in selling fish by using private and rented two-wheelers hence clashes between them and the fishermen who sit and sell the fish in the market areas are reported, therefore they fear similar clash could take place out of a misunderstanding.

“The fees of the RTO will be more than the normal for yellow number plates,” said another applicant.

A senior official of the fisheries department confirmed that yellow number plates will be issued to the beneficiaries of the scheme as per the RTO rules and regulation however, he said that the department has no role to play in this issue.

“We are following the guidelines of the scheme; the department has not recommended anything to the RTO with regards to the number plates… we don’t want to be blamed if tomorrow the beneficiaries are penalised by the RTO officials,” said an official.

The official has clarified that the department has made provision to have a common colour for these motorcycles which will be identical and avoid confusion. It may be recalled that this scheme was launched in the month of July by the fisheries department and under this scheme, financial assistance are provided to the extent of 50 per cent of the unit cost limited to Rs 30,000 per motorcycle.

As per the latest data of the fisheries department, a total of 114 fishermen have applied for this scheme however the target of the department initially is to extend this scheme to 20 applicants hence the 20 selected applicants were given NOCs out of which 10 of them have submitted the bills to the department. The department has now sent the proposals to the Directorate of Transport and is awaiting their approval to complete the rest of the formalities.