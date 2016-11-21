Bigotry A Scourge to Humankind

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES

ONE of the issues that I have not spared to lash out at is religious intolerance, rebuking it as the source of all pain and suffering of mankind in our society. There will be very few who will dissent on this point, for if we dig back into history we will uncover as many instances justifying this fact, and if we just gaze around to ascertain the situation in our own time we will be able to unfurl even worse cases of people suffering due to religious prejudices. Amidst this chaotic background it seems fitting to draw attention to what the Chief Justice of India T S Thakur said on Sunday during the release of a book by a Supreme Court judge on Zoroastrianism that many lives have been lost in this world in religious wars and that people have killed each other, holding their faith in high esteem and castigating others as infidels. We fully agree that one’s belief in the unknown is purely a personal business and no one should impede on this path. Yet what we unequivocally challenge is religious intolerance. One word that is misused immensely these days by the religious zealots is ‘infidel’ meaning a person who does not believe in religion or who adheres to a religion other than one’s own. On what basis do we profess the superiority of any faith, which is basically manmade to suit his convenience and nothing more? What is supreme to one can be worthless to another, just as one relishing non-veg food on his palate and the other loathing it. Yet the most detestable thing is that we tend to impose our will and way of thinking on others. Equally deplorable is the fact that we look down on unbelievers, agnostics or atheists treating them as outcasts to the extent of even denying a suitable burial place or crematorium for them. It is sickening that despite so much of awakening the government has not been able to provide common burial/cremation ground for people who do not profess any faith, and Goa is not an exception to this saga. On account of these attitudes we support the atheists for at least we know that they are not hypocrites like those who profess some rigid faith and censure others not on their side.