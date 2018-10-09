Big-push for replacing old water pipelines

PANAJI: Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Monday said the government has prepared plans for spending Rs 800 crore each in both the districts for replacing old water pipelines.

Speaking to media persons at the secretariat, Dhavalikar said the PWD has worked out a plan to address the water woes of Porvorim and Saligao constituencies.

Earlier, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte and Housing Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar called on the PWD Minister to discuss the water shortage in their constituencies.

Stating that the government has decided to replace two old water pumps at the Asnora water treatment plant, Dhavalikar said the order for replacing the pumps will be issued by Friday and the work will be completed within a month. Water tanks of 30 MLD and 12 MLD capacities are being constructed in Porvorim to meet the water needs in the areas coming under Porvorim and Saligao constituencies.

The government has been working on a scheme to provide water storage tanks in villages, the minister said hoping that the installation of new SCADA metres should resolve the water woes.