Big push for medical tourism in state

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik has said that the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy at Dhargal will boost medical tourism by offering short-term course on yoga and naturopathy which can be availed by tourists.

Naik was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy at Dhargal in Pernem taluka.

The Union Minister also announced that 80 per cent of jobs at the institute will be reserved for local residents who have given their land for the project.

“We had an agreement with the state government that C and D class employees will be recruited from among the local population. Even for remaining 20 per cent jobs, preference will be given to Goans.”

Naik also added that “the structure will house 100- bedded ayurveda hospital; out-patient department and will be offering post-graduation and PhD courses. There will also be a research

centre which will come in handy as the state is in close proximity to sea and the Western Ghats which is a biodiversity hotspot.”

“We will complete the first phase of the institution which will cost Rs 300 crore and it will be completed in one and a half year’s time. Subsequently, the second phase work will be taken up,” added Naik.

He also announced that the Union Ayush Ministry will also build 50-bedded hospitals at Margao and Sankhali for which land has been already been acquired and work will start soon. He said that each hospital will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Tourism Minister and local MLA Manohar Azgaonkar, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma, secretary for Ayush Rajesh Kotecha, GTDC chairman Dayanand Sopte and elected representative of Pernem council and panchayat.

Addressing the gathering, Vinay Tendulkar said that Pernem will develop with prominent projects which will benefit locals and also the state.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that once this project of Ayush is ready, it will attract medical tourism in the state which will bring more people to Goa and Pernem and trigger development.

“People across the world are travelling to places like Kerala and Bengaluru and others to avail facility of Ayurveda, Naturopathy where they spend lakhs of rupees hence such project will boost medical tourism in the state,” said Rane.

He also said that “People across the world are today practicing yoga. People are using naturopathy, Ayurveda and homeopathy as an alternative medicine across the globe so through this institution, we will not only impart education but people will also benefit.”

Tourism Minister and local MLA Manohar Azgaonkar said that it is historical day for people of Goa particularly for people of Pernem adding people from all over Goa will come to Pernem taluka to avail the healthcare facilities.

He further said, “Our major concern is employment and we want priority in employment whether in Ayush hospital or Mopa airport where our local residents should get preference in employment and if not then we will not keep quiet because locals have sacrificed their land for these projects.”

Commenting on the speed of works, the Tourism Minister said that under the leadership of CM Manohar Parrikar, development works are undertaken in all parts of Goa and despite being unwell, he is holding meetings to ensure that development does not get affected.