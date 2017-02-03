Big fights in 20 constituencies

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Half of the 40 assembly constituencies in the state will witness close contests when voting will be held on Saturday, February 4, to elect members to the seventh Goa legislative assembly. Of the 20 big fights, seven would be in North Goa and 13 in South Goa.

In North Goa, the two constituencies in Pernem taluka have kept the incumbent representatives on tenterhooks. In Mandrem constituency, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is hoping to retain his seat. He, however, has a tough opponent in Dayanand Sopte of Congress. To add to his worries is the medium of instruction (MoI) issue and the unsettled accounts of Mopa airport land acquisition, which may spoil his chances.

In Pernem, the present Panchayat Minister Rajendra Arlekar is facing the heat of anti-incumbency as well as a tough contest posed by former panchayat minister Manohar (Babu) Azgaonkar, who is contesting as a MGP candidate.

In Bardez taluka, four of the seven constituencies are witnessing a close contest between candidates. In Thivim constituency, despite having a good track record, Kiran Kandolkar is facing anti-incumbency factor and has former tourism minister and Congress candidate Nilkanth Halarnkar as his major rival. However, the real contest on issues related to tourism is being fought in the hub of tourism activities, Calangute constituency, where MLA Michael Lobo is confident of retaining his seat but Congress’ Joseph Sequeira has put in all efforts to expose the lacunae during the incumbent’s tenure.

In Saligao constituency, Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar, who has been cornered by the opposition on the issue of alleged beach cleaning scam, is facing high levels of anti-incumbency. He faces Congress’ former MLA Agnelo Fernandes and Goa Forward Party’s Jayesh Salgaonkar who are giving a tough fight to him.

Though Porvorim has six candidates contesting the polls, MLA Rohan Khaunte, who has claimed to have completed more than what was promised in his manifesto during the 2012 polls, is facing a first-time contestant from BJP, Guruprasad Pawaskar.

The seventh constituency in North Goa is the capital, Panaji, which has a prestige attached to it, as the constituency was represented by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. BJP’s Sidharth Kunkalienkar faces anti-incumbency and also has a strong opposition in the form of former St Cruz MLA Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate contesting as United Goans Party candidate and supported by the Congress, Valmiki Naik, who is the Aam Aadmi Party candidate, and Dr Ketan Bhatikar, who is contesting as Goa Suraksha Manch candidate.

In South Goa, at least 13 constituencies have become prestigious battlefields for many heavyweights and incumbent politicians. Though no anti-incumbency factor is present in general, an anti-incumbency wave is present against some sitting MLAs besides a possible split in votes and blows by rebels.

In Ponda taluka’s Priol constituency, many forces and individuals have openly risen against two-time MLA and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar. Mounting support to an Independent candidate, Govind Gawade, including official backing by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has made the battlefield tough for Dhavalikar.

In Ponda, sitting MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar has been facing a huge challenge from former chief minister and Congress heavyweight Ravi Naik besides BJP candidate Sunil Desai and Independent candidate Rajesh Verenkar. Lack of development in last five years besides a split in votes is likely to go against the incumbent MLA. In Shiroda, anti-incumbency wave against minister and BJP candidate Mahadev Naik has made the battle interesting. With a strong base of MGP in the constituency and an impressive attempt of comeback by former MLA and Congress candidate Subhash Shirodkar besides an aggressive campaign by AAP candidate Molu Velip has made the race tough for the two-time BJP MLA to retain power.

In Sanvordem and Sanguem too, both the sitting MLAs of BJP have been facing anti-incumbency besides non-cooperation from some prominent party workers. In Sanvordem assembly segment, incumbent Ganesh Gaonkar has lost many BJP workers, who have been actively and openly working for MGP candidate Deepak Prabhu Pawaskar. Though Congress candidate had never been elected from this constituency, the vote share of its candidate Shankar Kirlaparlkar besides Independent candidate Balkrishna Marathe would likely be a significant factor in deciding the fate of BJP candidate Gaonkar. In Sanguem, BJP sitting MLA Subhash Phaldesai is also facing the anti-incumbency factor. He has a challenge from Congress candidate Savitri Kavlekar, an Independent candidate Prasad Gaonkar besides MGP candidate and former BJP MLA Vasudev Gaonkar and AAP candidate Ravindra Velip.

In Canacona, BJP is facing a massive challenge to retain the seat by fielding its former MLA Vijay Pai Khot as the candidate. Khot has been fielded by the party in place of former minister and three-time MLA Ramesh Tawadkar. With Tawadkar being in the electoral fray as an Independent and with rising support to Congress candidate Isidore Fernandes, the fight would be triangular.

In Salcete, at least in four constituencies, it appears that the battlefield has become prestigious. In Cuncolim, though BJP sitting MLA Subhash alias Rajan Naik is not to be seen as under an anti-incumbency wave, the notable presence of former minister Joquim Alemao as an Independent and the chief ministerial candidate of AAP Elvis Gomes besides Congress candidate Clafacio Dias, Shiv Sena candidate Devendra Desai as well as the candidate of Goa Vikas Party John Monteiro has made it a multi-cornered fight in the constituency.

Another Salcete taluka constituency in focus will be Navelim where former chief minister and Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro is making an attempt to come back into state politics. However, it appears that this battle will not be easy for him, as he is facing challenge from sitting MLA and Minister Avertano Furtado, who has support of BJP. Besides, Independent candidate Edwin Cardoza, MGP candidate Satyavijay Naik and Cruz Barretto of GVP are also in the fray. Furthermore, presence of AAP with its candidate Siddarth Karapurkar and a number of candidates could lead to polarisation of votes.

In Benaulim, where former PWD minister Churchill Alemao, who is fighting this election on Nationalist Congress Party’s candidature, is trying hard to make a comeback, the constituency will witness a multi-cornered contest. Outgoing MLA Caitano Silva, Mario Rebello of GVP, Royella Fernandes of AAP, Edwin Barreto of Congress and two other candidates have made the battle more interesting.

In Fatorda, mentor of Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai is facing a challenge from his archrival and former BJP MLA Damu Naik besides Congress candidate Joseph Silva. For Sardesai, it appears that retaining the seat has become a prestigious issue. The impressive campaign by MGP candidate D S Naik and AAP candidate Ranjit Cotta Carvalho has left the result unpredictable.

In Mormugao taluka, three of the four constituencies have become prestigious to the ruling BJP. In Vasco, BJP sitting MLA Carlos Almeida is facing challenge from party rebel Krishna alias Daji Salkar, Jose Philip D’Souza of NCP, Saifulla Khan of Congress and Manesh Arolkar of MGP besides Lorreta D’Soza. In Mormugao, two-time BJP MLA Milind Naik is also facing an anti-incumbency wave. Congress candidate Sankalp Amonkar has posed a huge challenge to him. The presence of AAP candidate, Karl Vaz, former MLA, has also made the fight tough in the constituency.

In Dabolim, where former Congressman Mauvin Godinho is fighting the polls on BJP ticket, it appears that the battle would be impressive, as he is facing MGP candidate Premanand Nanoskar, Kritesh Naik of NCP and Francisco Nunes of Congress besides another five candidates.