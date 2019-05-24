Bidesh XI smash 12 past Rosarian SC

PANAJI: Bidesh XI Sports Club continued their dominance in the Goa Football Association U-20 Division Two TACA League following their thumping 12-1 win over Rosarian SC.

The winners who led 7-0 at the break opened their scoring in the 8th minute when Kunal Salgaonkar played Vishnu Gosavi straight at goal and the latter scored with a placement shot making it 1-0. Bidesh soon doubled the tally in the 10th minute when Aiyan Shaikh headed in a Sahil Parwar corner kick.

The match was turning to be a walk in the park for Bidesh who were three goals up in the 11th minute thanks to Malik Mulla’s 18-yard strike.

In the 28th minute Akash Kudnekar scored the fourth before Vishnu completed his brace in the next minute with Kunal providing both the assists.

Minutes later, Akash K headed in team’s sixth goal once again from a Vishnu’s corner kick. Bidesh scored their seventh with a brilliant solo effort from Shridharnath Gawas.

Crossing over, Bidesh conceded in the 48th minute through Franky D’Souza strike. However, Bidesh continued from where they had left. Akash Kudnekar and Kunal combined in well upfront before the former scored the team’s eighth goal. Later, Kunal, who was busy assisting his teammates finally got the opportunity to score and he netted two before Akash and Sairaj added another two goals to take the final goal tally to 12-1.