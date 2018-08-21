Bicholim robbery cases remain undetected

NT NETWORK

BICHOLIM

As many as 9 cases of robbery and one robbery attempt were reported in last 18 months in Bicholim taluka and none has been detected. These cases are related to 4 temples, 4 shops and 2 houses. Total property of around Rs 15 lakh has been stolen in these cases by unknown persons.

In one of the cases, at Shri Radhakrishna temple, thieves had broken into and decamped with property worth around Rs 2 lakh on February 11, 2017. The other temple targeted was Shri Datta temple in Sankhali from where on July 4, 2018, thieves had stolen property worth around Rs 7 lakh.

Earlier, on August 7, two temples in Mulgaon-Bicholim were targeted and property worth around Rs 3 lakh was made away with by unknown persons.

In all these four cases, services of dog squad and fingerprint experts were utilised, but in vain.

Till date, no suspect has been zeroed in on or nabbed by the police. However, the police claim that investigations are going on in full swing.

From a house break-in case reported from Karapur-Vithalapur area, valuables worth around Rs 2 lakh, including gold ornaments, were stolen by unknown persons. Another house break-in was reported from area behind petrol pump at Bicholim old bus stand.

On December 22, 2017, National Pharmacy was broken into and cash was stolen. This year, on January 19, two shops in Bicholim market were targeted, besides a failed robbery attempt.

With these cases remaining undetected, Bicholim residents have expressed worry over safety of themselves and their houses and establishments. Bicholim police are conducting night patrolling in Bicholim and Sankhali areas, however, it has not stopped robberies from happening. CCTV cameras at temples and shops have not been of a much help in detection of cases.