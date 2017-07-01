Bicholim residents irked by constant power outages

SANKHALI

Constant power outages in and around Bicholim taluka have left residents sulking. However, the power department attributes the problem to overhead wires which come in contact with each other when strong winds blow.

Residents of Bicholim have expressed ire over the situation saying that they have to face a lot of inconvenience due to constant blackouts. A local from Mayem, Sandeep Dessai expressed anger towards the careless attitude of the power department. He said that every year during the rainy season the residents have to face irregular power supply for hours.

Dessai said that uprooting of trees was witnessed on Tuesday and for more than 15 hours the residents were without electricity. Former sarpanch of Mayem Sakharam Pednekar said that underground cabling has been a political agenda, however, for the last many years no one has taken interest to rectify the power outages in the taluka. Meanwhile on Tuesday evening there was heavy rain in which some trees

were uprooted in parts of Navelim, Amona, Kudne, Karapur and Honda. However, not much damage was reported according to Bicholim taluka fire station office.

Sources in the power department said, that power failure occurs when overhead live wires come in contact with each other owing to strong winds, adding insulators also contribute to power cuts due to water leakage. He said that the electricity department is trying its level best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the residents. NT