Bicholim-Pernem stretch prone to monkey fever: epidemiologist

PANAJI: No case of Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) has been reported in Pernem even though seven monkeys were found dead in the last two weeks.

According to Dr Utkarsh Betodkar, epidemiologist, directorate of health and services (DHS), the Bicholim to Pernem stretch is prone to KFD as these areas are attached to the Western Ghats.

Dr Betodkar said that KFD cases are being reported only in Valpoi and parts of Sankhali, which are adjoining the Western Ghats.

A total of 16 cases of KFD were detected in February this year at the Primary Health Centre, Sankhali and Community Health Centre, Valpoi.

From January 1 to March 6, as many as 235 samples were sent for testing to Manipal Centre for Viral Research in Karnataka, of which 36 samples tested positive for KFD.

Dr Betodkar said that there is a high possibility of rise in the KFD cases due to the tourist season and cashew harvest time, which is fast approaching.

“Possibility of contracting KFD remains throughout the Western Ghats. The tourists who undertake trekking and farmers visiting cashew plantations should be careful and take precautions,” he said.

He said that some people avoid turning up for the subsequent doses.

“It is important to get immunised eight times, that is on the day one, after a month, after ninth month and a yearly dose for consecutive 5 years, he said.

The treatment which is available for KFD is only symptomatic and supportive, and there is no definitive treatment for it, he informed.

As per the data provided by the DHS, in the year 2016, 286 KFD cases were detected, and 3 persons lost their lives due to the lethal virus which is transferred by tick bites.

Dr Betodkar said that the medical officers working in the KFD-affected areas are told be more vigilant and pro-active in controlling the disease.

He urged the people to inform the veterinary department and forest department immediately if any monkey is found dead so that the body is disposed of in a proper manner.

The body is either burnt or buried deep in a pit so that ticks do not spread in the nearby areas.

He advised the people visiting cashew plantations to walk on clear trails and avoid contact with weeds.

He said that resting in cashew plantations may invite tick bites, and it will be safe to wear full sleeves shirt or tops and upon returning one should have bath using scrub to get rid of ticks.

He also informed that vaccination drives and awareness programmes are being carried out by a team of doctors on a regular basis in the affected villages and at the PHCs.