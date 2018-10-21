Bicholim industrial unit owners meet official of electricity dept

NT NETWORK

SANKHALI

A group of around 25 owners of industrial units operating at Bicholim industrial estate, on Saturday, met engineer of the electricity department Deepak Gawas at his Bicholim office, and questioned him on frequent power outages – almost 10 to 15 times a day, which is causing them heavy losses.

The unit owners are likely to meet the Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday.

The group included Rajendra Naik, Arun Naik, Bhagwan Harmalkar, Milind Marathe, Nikhil Dixit, Jagdish Bandiwadekar, Sahil Kamat, Hardik Karya, Banmali Korni and Anand Kulkarni.

The unit owners demanded with the engineer to undertake remedial measures to stop frequent power outages, which have caused them heavy losses.

They brought to the notice of the engineer the need to replace old and outdated poles, cables, equipment and also to clear the bushes and tree branches surrounding electricity cables.

They also told the engineer that they have invested crores of rupees in their business besides pay all sorts of taxes regularly.

They highlighted that power outages have ‘spoiled’ their business, and demanded transfer of the lethargic linesmen deputed in the industrial estate.

Bhagwan Harmalkar and Arun Naik told that they had apprised the former power minister Pandurang Madkaikar of this situation.

The unit owners disclosed that Rs 70 lakh has been sanctioned for resolving the power problem in the industrial estate, but the electricity department has failed to undertake the work towards resolving the problem due to the paucity of funds.

After listening to the grievances, Gawas contacted higher authorities on a telephone, and it was decided to hold meeting with industrial unit owners on October 25 over the issue.