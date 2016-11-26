Beware! online fraudsters targeting gullible women

AMRESH PARAB | NT

PANAJI

Women are proving to be easy victims when it comes to online frauds wherein fraudsters cheat people over the Internet by using social media sites.

First Information Reports (FIRs) in nine such online frauds have been registered with the cyber crime police, this year. Incidentally, all the victims are women and they have lost several lakhs of rupees.

According to police, a fraudster, claiming to be a foreign national, sends a friend request on Facebook to unsuspecting victims, especially women. Once the request is accepted, the conversation follows through Facebook Messenger and both develop a bonding of sorts.

Unaware about what is in store, the victim reveals (during conversation) all the details such as her family background, the family issues and so on. The fraudster, claiming to be a wealthy businessman, pretends to sympathise with the sufferings and issues affecting the victim, said police. “Before executing their plan to loot the gullible women, fraudsters obtain (through chat) varied details of the victim like whether she is a divorcee, a widow, single, whether there are issues within the family and so on,” said a police officer adding “the victim by now, gets emotionally connected and falls victim to the tricks of the fraudster.”

The accused makes use of a number of tricks such as pretending to send costly gifts, pretends that he has reached India to meet the victim and later informs that he has been caught by the customs (Delhi airport), as he is carrying excess foreign currency or cheques. “To obtain the costly gifts and to help release the ‘friend’ from the government agencies, the victim ends up paying lakhs of rupees. The accused, on some or the other pretext, continues to siphon money from the unsuspecting victim. Apart from emotional connect, there is also the financial aspect that lures victims to such online frauds,” said the officer.

According to the police, nabbing such fraudsters becomes difficult as they make use of proxy servers while using social media sites such as Facebook. The bank accounts in India in which victims are asked to deposit money are opened using forged documents, police probe has revealed. The mobile SIM cards are also obtained on forged documents. The addresses are found to be incorrect.

In the nine cases registered so far, the fraudsters had befriended the victims through Facebook. However, the police have managed to arrest two Nigerian nationals in one such case. Both the accused are currently in judicial custody.