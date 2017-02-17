Beware! hospitals may charge you extra under govt health insurance

PANAJI: The Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) medical insurance scheme beneficiaries have been warned against paying additional fees at private hospitals to avail the benefits of the government’s health insurance scheme, unless the patient desires extra facilities such as private room.

Speaking to this daily, senior consultant overseeing the DDSSY at the Directorate of Health Services said that the scheme is a comprehensive scheme, which includes the cost of hospitalisation, procedures including the required material and medicines.

He said, “We have informed the hospitals also that there should be no confusion and people cannot be charged extra unless the patient demands a private room or additional facilities, which are not covered under the scheme.”

Stating that the department would take strict action against hospitals, he said, “We will dis-empanel hospital, if we receive complaints that the hospital has charged additionally beyond the scheme cover without any additional facilities being provided.”

Under the DDSSY, which was launched in July 2016, the beneficiary can avail benefits from four government hospitals and 24 private hospitals within the state of Goa and four hospitals outside the state empanelled under the scheme, without having to pay a single rupee for the enlisted procedures.

A total of 452 procedures have been listed under 36 different heads of medical specialisation. Apart from these, 31 diagnostic procedures, 13 mental illnesses, 54 ayurvedic procedures and 17 yoga and naturopathy procedures have been enlisted.

The benefits include hospitalisation in general ward of hospital, the procedure or surgery and the medicines during hospitalisation. However, the maximum insurance cover shall be upto Rs 2.5 lakh per annum for a family of three or less members and upto Rs 4 lakh for a family of four and more members.

Responding to a query on the types of diseases covered under the scheme, the consultant said that only critical illnesses have been covered.

A senior official, responding to the same question, said that a team of experts including doctors of the Goa Medical College and Hospital had prepared the list of illnesses that should be included under the insurance scheme. “These diseases were selected as the out-of-pocket expenditure on these diseases is high. Therefore, to reduce the burden on the people, the scheme was introduced” he added.

Stating that the government had on the day of launching said that the scheme will undergo changes, the senior official said, “The department is studying the implementation process of the scheme. Once the data is collected, in consultation with all stakeholders, we will see what modifications are required.”