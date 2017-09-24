Beware: Fraudsters on prowl

By Tensing Rodrigues*

When someone from your bank calls take care. If you know the person, and recognize him, fine. But if you don’t just tell him that you will meet him in the bank. But in no case tell him any details of your account or your debit or credit card over the phone. Anything to be done has to be done online by logging into your account at an ATM machine using your PIN or personally across the counter at your bank. SMS on the phone is to be used only for receiving an OTP for an online transaction. Do not send any information by SMS. For transactions or information sharing other than across the counter in a bank it is always better to do it in more than one mode. That is, do it only when you need to use internet as well as the phone to identify yourself.

Someone may call you and ask you to give some information about your account or your debit or credit card. If it is some information that the bank itself has given you like account number or card number, etc, why should the bank be asking you? If it is a password or a pin, the bank personnel is not supposed to know it. So there is no information that bank can be asking you. If someone asks be sure there is something fishy somewhere. Often the person will tell you that the bank is verifying. Verification is fine but never over the phone. Go personally to the bank branch and do whatever verification needs to be done. If you get any such dubious call please report the calling number to your bank. Better still tell the caller that you are busy and request him to call you next day at 11am. At that time be in your bank and brief them in advance about the call received by you. If the call comes at the appointed time simply hand over the cell phone to the bank person.

ATM facility, online banking, all these things are good but you need to take care not to be a fool. Be cautious. I was compelled to write this because something very similar happened to me just this morning – and I was about to be a fool! I got a call asking for my ATM card details. He said that he is calling from SBI. My tube did not light at that moment. Fortunately I did not have the card with me. The caller said he will call me later and requested me to keep the card in the pocket. But in the meantime my slow tube lighted and I got suspicious about the caller. I could see no reason why the bank should be calling me about the card. I checked the card there was still a long time to go for it to expire well over seven years.

As promised, the guy called me at the appointed time. The calling number was the same as the previous call. I said ‘Sorry what is that you wanted?’ He said that my debit card was going to expire, and that I was going to be issued a new card, and for that he needed to verify. I told him that my card is valid till 2025. Then he said that it is not the card that is going to expire but the accumulated reward points amounting to about Rs 800 that are going to lapse. I told him that I do not mind if that happens. I knew for sure that the value of Reward Points on my card does not exceed some two digit number. Then he told me that if the points lapse my card will be blocked. That was the height and I could not take it anymore. I told him that I will sort out the matter at the branch. He cursed and cut off.

What if he was really from SBI and it was a genuine call? Does not matter. I am going to the branch tomorrow and getting the thing sorted out. A fault of omission is better than a fault of commission in this case. Because going by the facts there was no reason for the task to be done in this manner. Card cannot expire or lapse suddenly. The bank should have sent me a mail or an SMS to alert about it. It should have asked me to report to the branch.

I have been getting so many SMSs to link the bank account to the Aadhaar and to do the re-KYC. Never are the mandatory procedures completed over phone in twominutes. Therefore, the best thing to do is to visit the branch at the earliest convenient date and sort out the matter.

So beware. Be wise.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com