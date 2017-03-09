Bethany Convent HS celebrates pearl year with art exhibition

Bethany Convent High School held an exhibition cum annual day function as part of the Pearl Year celebrations. The pearl year exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest and director, directorate of education, Government of Goa, Gajanan Bhat in the presence of provincial superior of western province, Sr Assumpta B S; ADEI Salcete, Yeshwant Valaulikar; headmistress, Sr Tressilla Pinto B S; art teacher, Carmo Rodrigues and others.

At the inaugural function Bhat garlanded a statute of the founder of Bethany, RFC Mascarenhas. Suraj Choudhary and Safira Monterio of class nine were awarded for their achievements in the field of art. Choudhary won second place at the 6th National Water Painting Competition at New Delhi and Monterio was honoured for her outstanding performance in art.

Exhibits in art, craft, science, mathematics, sports, social science, music, value education and computers prepared by students of Bethany and Sao Jose de Areal Complex Schools are on display. The complex school magazine was also released at the hands of the chief guest. The exhibition will be open for public viewing till March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.