Betalbatim SC outplay VelsaoSCC; Narrow win for DBO Fatorda

Betalbatim Sporting Club registered a fluent 4-1 win against Velsao SCC in the GFA U-14 Football League match played at Velsao grounds on Wednesday.

The teams were level 1-1 during the first half, but it was only in the second session that Betalbatim SC regrouped well to get the better of Velsao SCC, 4-1, who had given a good account of themselves in the first half.

Velsao SCC went into the lead midway into the first session, when Jovito D’Souza ran on the left flank and after collecting a pass, took two steps forward to score, giving no chance to the Betalbatim SC keeper.

Betalbatim SC thereafter, made some good moves and leveled through Pravin Riman.

The second session saw Betalbatim SC adopting a set pattern of keeping the ball low and spreading it well to outwit the Velsao SCC defence.

Using both the flanks to launch attacks, Betalbatim lads succeeded in beating the rival defence to score. Sandeep Badikar scored a brace, though his second goal was through a spot kick. The fourth goal for Betalbatim SC came as a result of a self goal due to a misundersting between Velsao SCC defenders.

In another match played at astro turf grounds, Fatorda, Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda defeated Young Strikers by a solitary goal.

The all important goal came in the 40th minute of second session following a goal mouth scramble which resulted in the ball landing at the feet of DBO striker Alinton, who lost no time in dispatching it into the far corner of the nets, giving no chance to Young Strikers keeper.

Young Strikers made some counter forays thereafter, but DBO defence stood tall to counter all the good moves made by their rivals.