Betalbatim gangrape case to come up for hearing on November 6

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The gang rape case reported at Betalbatim in which police have arrested three alleged accused will come up before the additional session’s judge South Goa on November 6. It is also learnt that the complainant will be examined by way of video conference.

The court has framed charges against the three alleged accused arrested by the Colva police in the gangrape case. The charges framed against them are under Section 376 d and 394 for rape and robbery 504, 341 for abuse.

The three accused are Madhya Pradesh natives Ram Santosh Bharya (24), Sanjeev Pal (25) and Eshwar Makwana (24) who are in judicial custody and were present in court.

Public prosecutor Asha Arseker appeared on behalf of state. The alleged accused had prayed for an advocate under free legal aid which the court has granted.

Colva police on July 19 had filed a 292 page chargesheet against the three accused before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Margao. Colva police based on the complaint lodged by the victim girl have registered a case of rape and robbery under Section 376 d and 394, 504 and 341 of IPC.