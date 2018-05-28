Betalbatim gang rape case: 3 accused remanded to 12 days police custody

MARGAO: The three accused arrested for the Betalbatim gang rape of a 20-year-old college student from Salcete were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Margao on Sunday and subsequently remanded to 12 days police custody.

Sources in the police said that the Indore police have been informed about the arrest of the accused and a team is expected to arrive in Goa shortly.

Police investigation has revealed that two of the accused had criminal background and were wanted by police stations in Madhya Pradesh. One of the accused is involved in a double murder case in that state and police have even announced a reward of Rs 50,000 over his arrest.

Director General of Police Muktesh Chander, along with other police officers visited the Margao police station on Sunday and took stock of the situation. The DGP held discussion with the police officers including the investigation officer police inspector Navlesh Dessai and others and guided the team. Later, the DGP, along with Sub Divisional Police Officer Raju Raut Dessai and PI Navlesh Dessai visited the Betalbatim spot where the incident had taken place.

The three accused have been identified by the police as Ram Bharya (24), Sanjeev Pal (25) and Eshwar Makwana (24).

Police investigation has revealed that the three accused demanded Rs one lakh for returning video clips on the day of the incident. However, later they agreed to return the video clips for Rs 10,000. It may be noted that the accused had recorded the sexual assault on a mobile phone.

According to police, one of the accused said that the victims should hand over to them Rs 10,000 and Rs 500 for returning the video clips and that they would hand over the video clips in Panaji at 12.30 pm on the next day. Both, the victim girl and her boyfriend later agreed to the accused’s demand. Police said that after the victims agreed to the demand, the three accused, mainly Eshwar, kept calling the victim girl and her boyfriend which helped the police to locate them.

The accused had been staying in a rented room at Colva since May 23, and had visited Goa last year too. A police team raided the rented room and recovered weapons like a stolen coita, a knife and other things. The police have also seized six mobile phones and three masks of the accused.

The police officers including the investigating officer police inspector Navlesh Dessai had to disguise themselves as railway personnel in order to nab two of the accused – one was caught at the Karmali railway station, while Eshwar, the main accused, was arrested at Comba on the railway tracks. The third accused was apprehended at the Margao bus stand.

The gang rape took place on Thursday late night on the Betalbatim beach. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim girl, Colva police have registered case of rape and robbery under Section 376 and 394 of the Indian Penal Code.