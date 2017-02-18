Best Course in TN Is a Floor Test

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Khazgham (AIADMK) has plunged into a leadership crisis, with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam deciding to oppose K V Sasikala, a long-time friend of the late Jayalalithaa, who has staked claim to the state’s highest executive office. Panneerselvam, who too was a trusted lieutenant of Jayalalithaa, says his claim is legitimate as during her lifetime Jayalalithaa had placed him in the chief minister’s office three times, which was proof that she trusted him as the next best person to occupy the office. On Sunday Panneerselvam agreed to step down and proposed Sasikala’s name as his successor, but a day later he denounced her “short-cut” and “devious” methods to become chief minister. As a result of the open war between Panneerselvam and Sasikala the AIADMK seems destined for a split.

Although electing a leader is an internal affair of the AIADMK which enjoys the majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, there are insinuations that the BJP is backing Panneerselvam as the Modi government feels it would be easier to deal with him rather than Sasikala who could take issues to extremes to gain popularity. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has officially denied that the Centre is playing any role behind the scene. We might have room for suspicion of a central government’s role if Governor C Vidyasagar Rao does either of the two things: one, he allows Panneerselvam to continue as Chief Minister without a floor test; or second, he recommends President’s rule. Both Panneerselvam and Sasikala met Governor Rao on Thursday and claimed support of a majority of the AIADMK MLAs. The sooner the conflict is settled in a peaceful, democratic and constitutional manner, the better for the state. Else, the leadership tussle might spill over to the towns and villages, triggering clashes between supporters of the two claimants within the party.

There are MLAs and office bearers of the AIADMK who do not support the claim of Sasikala to be chief minister. They feel she has no political experience; she has never contested an election; nor has she played any significant role in the party. Her only qualification so far has been that she was a long-time friend of Jayalalithaa, which they feel does not qualify her to play a leadership role in the AIADMK organization, what to speak of a leadership role in the government as chief minister. During her lifetime, Jayalalithaa never gave Sasikala any important role in the party organization or government. In contrast, Panneerselvam has both organizational and government experience.

Sasikala appears to be a lady in a hurry. She got herself appointed as party general secretary a few weeks after the demise of Jayalalithaa, an elevation that was not contested by Panneerselvam. Though Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa’s niece, challenged Sasikala’s elevation, her denunciation did not cause any ripples in the party. Everything appeared to be going smoothly for Sasikala until Panneerselvam dropped the bombshell on Tuesday. Sasikala claims to have support of 120 of the total 134 MLAs of the party. Her group had on Wednesday claimed to have support of 131 MLAs. Panneerselvam has made a claim of majority too. Whether he has the majority with him or not, his position appears to have become stronger with the support of AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan who was till yesterday with Sasikala. Madhusudhanan has been elected general secretary of the party by the Panneerselvam group, which suggests “removal” of Sasikala as general secretary.

Sasikala is undeservedly seeking to draw her strength from the culture of cult of leaders of the Dravidian parties that pervades the Tamil society. The Tamil film superstar M G Ramachandran, who founded the AIADMK in 1972, was venerated as an icon, and so was his female companion Jayalalithaa, a famous film star herself, when she took over the party after his death. MGR and Jayalalithaa had worked hard in the particular field of art they had chosen for themselves to attain high popularity. It was the high popularity they attained in cinema which easily translated into electoral magnetism when they joined politics. Sasikala does not have any track record of any such hard work in cinema or any other field of art or science. She is banking on her only qualification which is of being Jayalalithaa’s friend, aide, nurse and constant companion. That role was too personal for her to claim eligibility for leadership of government. In her greed she has allowed herself to become a tool in the hands of the anti-Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK who aim to get the best deals for themselves by making her chief minister. However, notwithstanding which forces are backing whom, the best course for Tamil Nadu Governor is to put both Panneerselvam and Sasikala factions to a floor test to decide who the next CM would be.