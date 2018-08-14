Benny XI progress to quarterfinals

DULER

Benny XI, Mapusa defeated PVC Parra 3-2 and entered the quarterfinals of North Goa Yaari Cup football tournament played at Duler ground on Monday. Benny XI led 3-1 at the breather.

PVC Parra went into the lead first with Atish finding the mark as early as the very first minute. Benny XI fought back well and cancelled the lead in the 10th minute with Stephen being the scorer. Eight minutes later, Nayan scored to give Benny XI a 2-1 lead.

Benny XI kept mounting pressure on the rival defence and in the 26th minute Stephen compounded more misery on PVC Parra by scoring yet another goal to give his side a comfortable 3-1 lead. Crossing over, PVC Parra took the fight to the rival camp and succeeded in reducing the deficit by one more goal, which was scored by Rowell Pinto at the fag end of the match. NT