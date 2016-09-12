Bengaluru losses upto Rs  25,000 cr due to Cauvery related agitation

NEW DELHI: With widespread damage to the vital urban infrastructure, interruption in the transport including, roads, rail and air and inability of the workforce to safely move to and from offices and factories, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru city, is estimated to have suffered a loss between Rs 22,000-25,000 crore due to Cauvery dispute related violence.

According to apex industry body ASSOCHAM, violence in the state capital and other parts of Karnataka has severely dented the image of Bengaluru as Silicon Valley of India, home to almost all the Fortune 500 companies.

While making a fervent appeal for peace in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Chamber said, ‘’The way the violent incidents had spread is demoralizing the business and industrial community, particularly in the capital city of Karnataka. The image that India built around Bengaluru as its ‘Silicon Valley’ is being sullied.’’

Reacting on the issue, ASSOCHAM Secretary General D S Rawat said the authorities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should not allow under any circumstances the law and order to be compromised. While the water is a basic requirement and an emotional issue, the situation is being exploited by miscreants, scaring away the peace loving workforce who has settled in both Bengaluru and Chennai from all over the country and even abroad.”

According to ASSOCHAM, widespread loss would accrue to IT and ITES facilities due to poor attendance for the last several days. Besides, the inter-state tourism, particularly involving pilgrims, domestic travellers, has been affected. Cancellation of air tickets have also been reported to and from Bengaluru.

Likewise, industrial production, movement of cargo and retail trade including malls, cinema halls, restaurants, have been halted. All these losses would run between Rs 22,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore, besides of course immense damage to the goodwill of the state as an attractive investment destination.