Bengaluru bounce back to thump ATK at Salt Lake

IANS

Kolkata

Bengaluru FC came from behind to beat ATK 2-1 and continue their unbeaten start to the Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

A first-ever ISL goal for 18-year-old Komal Thatal (15th) had put ATK ahead but strikes either side of the half-time break from Miku (45+3’) and Erik Paartalu (47th) ensured Carles Cuadrat’s men held on to the third spot on the table.

ATK, meanwhile, slumped to their third loss of the season and find themselves placed fifth with seven points from six matches.

Both teams took time to get off the blocks before Thatal, who was part of India’s U-17 World Cup team, underlined why he is rated so highly.

Everton Santos was the architect with a sumptuous through-ball from midfield which Thatal got to before holding off Nishu Kumar and sending an arrowing finish into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

After taking the lead, ATK sat deep and defended resolutely as Bengaluru strived for the equaliser.

Miku should have restored parity five minutes later when Nishu picked him out with a cross from the left. However, the Venezuelan’s thumping header was straight at Arindam Bhattacharya who parried it instinctively.

Steve Coppell’s side looked well organised in defence following that and were looking to counter-attack while Bengaluru saw most of their attacks break down in the final third.

However, ATK were dealt a blow when striker Kalu Uche was forced to go off after picking up a groin injury.

At the stroke of half-time, Gerson Vieira committed a foul on Miku right outside the penalty box. Miku rolled the free-kick to Dimas Delgado before finding the top corner of Bhattacharya’s near post with a brilliant finish to pull the Blues level.

Bengaluru continued their momentum into the second half and took the lead within two minutes.

Delgado’s free kick into the box was headed out by Ricky Lallawmawma. But it fell to Paartalu whose venomous half-volley could not be kept out by Bhattacharya.

Bengaluru kept possession and frustrated the home team who lacked a focal point in attack. However, Manuel Lanzarote did fashion a couple of opportunities with his guile and passing ability but to no avail.

In the final 10 minutes, ATK ramped up the pressure on Bengaluru and almost had an equaliser when Gerson Vieira hit the base of the post with a header from a corner kick.

That was the closest the two-time champions came to another goal as the Blues saw off the late surge with relative ease.