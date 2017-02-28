Bengaluru-based hospitality firm officials booked for cheating

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Panaji police have registered an FIR against three officials of Onora hospitality (Justa Hotels), Bengaluru, Karnataka on charges of dishonest misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust and, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

According to the police, a complaint in this regard was lodged by Peter Vaz, proprietor of Mystique Heights, Caranzalem. Accused persons reportedly cheated and dishonestly misappropriated the property of complainant to the tune of Rs 90 lakh, police said.

Police said that the FIR has been registered upon the order passed by JMFC, Panaji, with direction to register FIR against the accused persons on basis of application filed by the complainant.

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged against Ashish Vohra, the director, Azamatullah Khan, the financial controller and Jaya Kumar, the regional head, all from Onora Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Justa Hotels), Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Referring to the case, police said that the complainant had signed an agreement with Onora Hospitality (Justa Hotels) whereby the said Onora Hospitality (Justa Hotels) was assisting the complainant in operations of Mystique Heights situated at Caranzalem.

Police said that the accused persons with their malafide intensions to deceive the complainant and has dishonestly induced the complainant to deliver the items mentioned in the agreement and the accused persons willfully deceived and cheated the complainant.