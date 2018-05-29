Bengaluru-based firm starts study to characterise waste

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Bengaluru-based consultancy firm Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Ltd (iDeCK) has started a week-long state-wide study to characterise waste generated by households and establishments to help in preparing draft solid waste management policy for the

state.

The main objective of the study is to determine the characteristics of the waste, and determine whether it is hazardous waste or non-hazardous waste so as to facilitate the government in identification of the type of waste treatment facilities required in other parts of the state.

The survey will also identify the type of waste generated which would be suitable for reduction at source and recycling through composting or incineration in the solid waste stream.

The consultancy firm, which was awarded the contract to prepare the draft policy, has roped in college students and trained them to collect response through face-to-face interaction on waste generation and methods of disposal through sample survey.

A sample of 1500 households of low, middle and higher income groups and equal number of commercial establishments in urban and rural regions was randomly selected to carry out the research to assess the waste management.

The research will also make an attempt to tabulate the type and quantity of waste generated in sampled areas and the waste handling techniques adopted by individuals.

The solid waste management policy will lay emphasis on waste management strategies that will assist in achieving waste management goals, specifically source reduction and recycling. The policy will also provide broad guidelines on implementation of the provisions of solid waste management rules.

According to the Goa Waste Management Corporation, about 400-450 tonne of waste are generated on a daily basis across the state. The solid-waste management plant built in Saligao handles about 190 tonne of waste daily which is generated along the coastal belt of North Goa.