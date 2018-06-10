Bengal to export mangoes to Dubai

IANS

KOLKATA

West Bengal (WB) has produced around nine lakh tonnes of mangoes this year and is also set to export them to Dubai and Hong Kong, said a senior minister on Saturday.

The produce comes despite the inclement weather and the fruit’s consumption remains unaffected by the scare of Nipah virus.

“This year’s mango production in WB was almost around nine lakh tonnes, despite the fact that some mangoes were destroyed due to the rains. One can say the production was good this year,” said Abdur Razzak Molla, Minister-in-charge of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, WB. The Nipah virus had spread panic across the country and badly affected the mango trade in Chittoor district of AP.

“The mango producers or say the mango lovers in our state are not really affected by the scare of Nipah virus. They are consuming the fruit with same eagerness,” said Molla.

Mollah said the state government is exploring the export possibilities of the fruit to the Middle East, Europe and South East Asian countries.

“This year, the mango producers have made export connections with Hong-Kong. Under the government’s initiative, mangoes will be exported to Dubai in bulk,” he revealed.

According to Mollah, if the quality is good then bulks of export are expected after Eid.

Molla’s department along with the Indian Chamber of Commerce has organised a three-day long Bengal Mango Utsav 2018 that began on Friday.

Special varieties of mangoes from Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, Malda and other places will be available at the Utsav. The public can enjoy the fruit and other products from here.