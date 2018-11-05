Benaulim panchayat starts final process to draw GPDP

BENAULIM: The Benaulim village panchayat on Sunday started a three-day programme to complete the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). The programme was launched by local MLA Churchill Alemao who urged villagers to plan for the development and betterment of the village.

Speaking to members of the Village Development Committee (VDC) and villagers, Alemao said that he would lend support to their efforts. “This is a great first step by the village towards planning and should be done with everyone’s involvement so that everyone benefits. There have been cases where villagers are hesitant to part with even one square metre of land towards development, which should not be the case,” he said.

VDC convenor Agnelo Fernandes meanwhile briefed the audience about the importance of GPDP and what it should contain. “The process of forming the GPDP is first by gathering information and data and by meeting the villagers and getting to know about their issues. From there the solutions will be drawn and placed before the panchayat and seen how to be put in the plan. Finally, it will be presented before the special gram sabha on December 19 for the whole village to see,” he said.

He also informed that the focus of the plan would be to provide basic services of water and electricity in addition improving agricultural activity in the village, tackle the issue of garbage, provide safe drinking water to villagers as well as to target social issues like drug and alcohol addiction among youth in the village.

The MLA said that he would support the efforts of the VDC and also informed of several developmental projects for the village that are in the process of being tendered and that he expects the works to begin soon. These include hot-mix carpeting and widening of roads and beautification of areas as well as work on the 12-bedded hospital.