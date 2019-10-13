Benaulim locals urged not to allow rent agreements to be misused

NT NETWORK

Benaulim

As part of a village-wide awareness campaign to highlight alleged illegalities by Lamanis, Benaulim villagers on Saturday held a meeting to discuss the issue.

The locals called for a united approach in fighting illegalities, while also urging fellow villagers, renting out rooms, to be alert.

Speaking to around 70 to 80 villagers, Jose Fernandes said that requests had been made to the panchayat to conduct a survey in the village.

“There are so many locals who are selling fish on the roadside and now the Lamanis are eating into their business. They are also into taxi business. We have asked the panchayat to get a survey done and identify those who are operating illegally. When we met the collector last week, he told us that as per the Constitution anyone can work anywhere. But in our case, how can we locals remain silent if the outsiders steal our livelihood,” he said.

Another local Seby Fernandes urged villagers not to allow rent agreements to be misused by outsiders who take rooms on rent.

“These outsiders use the rent agreement to get loans and passports and eventually buy land and build houses. We need to make it clear to them that the agreement cannot be used for anything else. Today there are around 200 to 300 Lamanis in our village. We should understand that they are needed for work that we Goans are not doing but we must not give them ownership. A time may come wherein we will not get our own land and will have to stay on rent in their houses,” he said.

The awareness meet is the second such meet held in the village, the first being in Pedda, Benaulim. It was informed that the group that go by the name ‘Banalkaracho Ullo’ will also hold a meeting with the panchayat next week wherein they will ask for a special gram sabha to be called to take a resolution on the issue. Following this, they also intend to hold a mega meeting at Dando at a date yet to be announced.

In the meantime, in addition to the ward-wise awareness meet, the group is also looking to hold door-to door visits to inform and gather people’s support.

Reiterating that they do not want to evict every Lamani from the village, the group asked for villagers’ support in ensuring that businesses are conducted in adherence to norms and illegal activities like drugs and prostitution are stopped.

Apart from seeking help from the panchayat, the group has also reached out to the police for their support.

Meanwhile, for the past 11 days, around seven shops along the beach road in Benaulim have remained closed. Benaulim locals, who own the shops but run by Lamanis, have asked the latter to vacate the same.

A resident M Fernandes, who has around three shops, said that with awareness being created about the illegalities, he and other shop owners along the lane have decided not to give shops to Lamanis.

“For the past 11 days the shops have remained closed. We received threats because we closed the shops and we were even called to the police station. I have three shops while another owner has four shops. We both shut all our shops. For several years we have been giving these shops on rent of around Rs 6000 to Rs 7000,” he said and added that they were ready to run the shops themselves.

Grayfans Fernandes, speaking at the awareness meeting, said that locals needed to retain their businesses under their hold. “There are several shops along the beach side where the Lamanis have been asked to leave. We have to retain ownership of our businesses,” he said.