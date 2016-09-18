Benaulim gram sabha gives nod to three mobile towers

NT NETWORK

BENAULIM

The Benaulim gram sabha on Sunday gave its nod to set up mobile towers by state-run BSNL for the forthcoming BRICS summit, while permanent towers will have to face villagers scrutiny before any decision is taken in the future.

Officials from BSNL attended the gram sabha and placed a proposal for setting up of three towers for the forthcoming BRICS summit. After a long discussion, the villagers agreed to grant them temporary NoC for the summit.

Earlier in the day the gram sabha discussed the garbage issue at length and sought a long term solution to dumping of garbage by ‘outsiders’ in the village. The villagers wanted to know if the panchayat is receiving any funds for the BRICS summit and suggested installing CCTV cameras at various locations where garbage is dumped. The villagers also suggested that CSR funds could be utilised for addressing the garbage issue in the village.

Sarpanch Remedios Fernandes informed the villagers that Benaulim ranks second in the state for garbage collection and nearly 7-tonne dry garbage is collected every month excluding hotels as there is no place for segregation.

Fernandes however sought from the villagers a solution to resolve the wet garbage issue which is affecting the village.

The marathon gram sabha lasted for nearly five hours as members discussed various issues pertaining to the village and the meeting ended well past 3 pm.