Benami property law to be operationalised soon: PM

NEW DELHI: Lauding the public for their support in exposing the wrongdoings of the corrupt post demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promised to operationalise the law to deal with ‘benami’ properties as part of the government’s crusade against corruption.

“You are possibly aware of a law about benami property in our country which came into being in 1988, but neither were its rules ever framed, nor was it notified. It just lay dormant,” Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.

“We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against benami property. In the coming days, this law will also become operational,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about some who are devising “newer wily ways and means” to counter the government’s fight against corruption. “Everyday many new people are being taken into custody, currency notes are being seized, raids are being carried out. Influential persons are being caught. The secret is that my source of such information is people themselves,” he said. “Information being received from common citizens is many times higher than that being obtained through the government machinery,” he added.

Defending the frequent changes in rules after demonetisation, he said: “The government, being a sensitive government, amends rules as required, keeping the convenience of people as its foremost consideration so that citizens are not subjected to hardships. To counter these new offensives, we too have to devise appropriate new responses and antidotes. When the opponents keep on trying out new tactics, we have to counteract decisively since we have resolved to eradicate the corrupt, shady businesses and black money.”

He also said that rumours spread by some people that political parties enjoy various concessions and exemptions “are wrong.” “Some people are spreading rumours that political parties enjoy all kinds of concessions. These people are absolutely in the wrong. The law applies equally to all. Whether it is an individual, an organisation or a political party, everyone has to abide by law and everyone will have to,” he said.