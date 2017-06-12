Beleaguered Sabaji suspended

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Additional collector (I), North Goa, Sabaji Shetye, who was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the directorate of vigilance in connection with a bribery case, has been suspended by the government.

Sources said the directorate of vigilance issued the suspension order on Monday.

Shetye had been arrested on June 6 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 for clearing a file pertaining to storage of explosives.

Shetye has been granted conditional bail by the district and sessions Court, Panaji, which has directed that Shetye be released on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

He has been asked to report to the ACB, Altinho, for five days and not to enter the North Goa collectorate building for 15 days.

Shetye was produced before the court on Monday and after hearing bail arguments the court granted him the bail.

The ACB had objected the bail application and sought judicial custody of the accused.

Earlier, the court had rejected the bail application and sent Shetye to five-day police custody. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by an engineering consultant Nishikant Pai Kurade. The complainant had also submitted to the ACB the audio recording of a conversation between him and Shetye pertaining to the issue.

ACB teams had conducted searches at Shetye’s residence in Caranzalem as well as at Porvorim from where some documents were attached.

The seized documents are being examined, ACB officials said adding that two bank lockers have also been searched by the ACB teams but nothing incriminatory has been found.