Belagavi MLA wants to deprive Goa of beef

BELAGAVI: Newly-elected Belagavi North BJP MLA Anil Benake has said that he will fight against unauthorised slaughterhouses in and around the city where bovines are slaughtered.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that there are no legal slaughterhouses in the city now and all of the abattoirs are run illegally.

Karnataka is the sole supplier of beef to Goa which solely depends on the neighbouring state for the meat.

Benake said the BJP will take up a major initiative to ensure closure of all illegal slaughterhouses on priority basis.

‘’Cow slaughter is against the BJP principle, and we will not allow it to happen in this district. Our party had raised the issue of illegal slaughterhouses and cold-storage facilities in my constituency before elections. These slaughterhouses are running with the blessings of immediate past MLA Feroz Sait. Now they must be closed,’’ he said.