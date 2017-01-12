Being polite counts

Maria Fernandes

Your friends have come over for a cup of tea and a chat and things are going smoothly except every 30 seconds or so you are being interrupted by your 6-year-old. And to top it every time one of your friends tries to make conversation with her, she either ignores them or just runs away. A situation like this is common and parents usually feel exasperated with such behaviour of their children. However there is no reason to worry as children are naturally not programmed to have long conversations let alone polite ones.

“Children believe they are the centre of the universe and everything revolves around them hence everything they say, they consider extremely important and they feel everyone particularly parents should stop everything thing they are doing and listen to them. In fact their self absorption more often than not leads them to have monologues than dialogues,” says psychologist Taqdees Sayed. “Hence you will find that children without a thought or care interrupt their parents while they may be engaged in other activities like meetings, conversations, housework, etc.” she says.

As a parent you may indulge your child when she interrupts but not all the time. After a while it tends to annoy you and before you know it, you will end up snapping at her. This in turn can turn into a habit and she will eventually start turning a deaf ear to your protests and continue interrupting you believing it is her right to do so. “It is important for parents to get the message across to their children that it is impolite to do so and they cannot and should not expect everyone to drop what they are doing and pay attention to them. In fact, they can only expect people to listen to them when they return the favour and listen to what other people have to say as well,” says Sayed.

One of the important virtues that parents must encourage in their children is politeness. “Children who are not taught social graces especially being polite from an early age are at a distinct disadvantage. Sending them into the world without social graces is like sending your 4-year-old to school without a healthy tiffin,” says soft skills trainer, Ruchi Parab. “Teaching your child the art of polite conversation is as important as teaching her to read or write,” says parent and teacher, Jinelle Dias. She says that children should not be expected to know how to be polite and what to do and adds, “Children are quick learners and will learn if they are taught consistently and patiently.”

Teaching your children to be polite

Teach her to listen: This can be done by setting an example and when she sees you listening and speaking only after the other person has completed what he/she has to say, she will understand the concept better. This will also reinforce what you are teaching her about being polite.

Be clear: Define politeness in simple terms and tell her exactly what is expected of her. Once she knows what is expected or not, she is more likely to behave herself. Also praise her when she does a job well and ensure she understands the reason why being polite is considered good manners. Give examples while doing this as it will reinforce what you are saying.

Develop a system to help her: When your child interrupts you the next time you have company, instead of yelling, use a pre-determined gesture that will help her understand that what she is doing is wrong; like a squeeze of the hand. Explain that it is a secret code and this may appear fun to her and will make her more receptive to it.

Have realistic expectations: Learning social graces is a life-long process believes Parab and says parents should not expect their little ones to learn to be polite overnight. Be consistent when you correct and teach and give her ample opportunities to practice. Thank you, excuse me, I am sorry and please, should slowly and steadily become a part of her vocabulary. Teach her how to talk to adults without being shy or scared.

Do not tolerate bad behaviour: Let your child know that bad behaviour will not be tolerated or overlooked no matter what the circumstance. This will give her the message that behaving politely is here to stay and she better toe the line.