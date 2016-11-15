Being humane: Wanarmares finally enfranchised

PONDA : Wanarmare tribals from Nirankal who had been pushed to the wall for seeking voting right have been enfranchised as their applications for the right was accepted by the poll panel.

The election registration officer in Ponda has accepted their applications for seeking election cards. Joint mamlatdar in Ponda issued an order in this regard on Monday making the discriminated Wanarmares as voters of the Shiroda constituency.

The election registration officer said that out of 41 applications received from Wanarmare tribals 40 have been accepted by the poll panel and soon their names would appear in an electoral roll.

The roll will be published in January carrying the names of all the 40 Wanarmares as voters of the Shiroda constituency.

The row involving the Nirankal tribals arose when they applied for voting right.

The Bethora panchayat and locals had been opposed to giving voting right to the tribals.

But during hearing on pleas for the right, Wanarmares claimed that they had been residents of Nirankal-Bethora for more than six months.

An official from the poll panel said that Wanarmare tribals possess Aadhaar and ration cards, which qualify them for voting right.

Calling Wanarmares as a nuisance to society, some villagers from Nirankal-Bethora in Ponda taluka had demolished huts of the tribals on October 16, asking them to leave the area.

The police, which had booked 15 villagers for the incident, had arrested a villager.

Some 17 Wanarmare families with around 70 members have been living at Nirankal for the last several years. Some of the children of the tribals study in primary and high schools in the village.

The tribals, who have no regular source of livelihood, had been into taming and killing monkeys.

Gopal Powar, a senior member of the tribe, said that most of the Wanarmares have been working as farmhands.