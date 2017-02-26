Begging menace continues unabated in South Goa

Shyam Zambauliker | NT

MARGAO : While there is a rise in the number of beggars in various parts of South Goa including Margao, a drive to remove beggars from the main and busy areas was initiated by only five police stations in the year 2016 by booking 252 cases under the Beggars Act.

There are 15 police stations in South Goa, and beggars can be seen moving in different parts of the district, however only police stations from Margao, Maina-Curtorim, Vasco, Ponda and Canacona have booked cases under the beggars act.

Out of the 252 cases, Margao police have booked the highest number of 170 cases, 65 cases were booked by Vasco police while 14 cases were booked by Maina-Curtorim police, 2 cases by Ponda police and 1 by Canacona police. The remaining police stations have not booked any cases. In the year 2015, police stations in South Goa had booked 191 cases under beggars act of which 139 were booked by Margao police, 30 by Vasco police, 9 by Maina-Curtorim police, 7 by Ponda police, 4 by Canacona police and 1 each by Verna and railway police. In the year 2014, police stations in South Goa had booked 309 cases of which 255 cases were booked by Margao police, 31 cases by Maina-Curtorim, 11 by Colva police, 8 by Vasco police and 4 by Canacona police.

In the year 2013, South Goa police had booked 307 cases of which 254 cases were booked by Margao police, while in the year 2012, the number of cases booked by South Goa was 156 and in 2011 the number of cases booked by South Goa police under the beggars act was 175 cases.

According to figures available, South Goa police, during the first 10 months of 2016, had booked 230 cases, of which 170 cases were booked by Margao police station.

Margao being a commercial centre of the state, several beggars can be seen begging in the heart of the town particularly near hotels, petrol pumps etc.

Some years back South Goa police had started a drive aimed at getting rid of begging. In the first few days, the district administration had identified some areas in South Goa and beggars were booked. Children found were handed over to the child welfare committee.

However, Margao and Colva which had seen no beggars for the past five months is once again buzzing with them.

Several beggars after being confined in their homes are turning back to begging. New groups too have emerged.

However, the police claim that teams comprising head constables were pressed into action under an anti-begging campaign.

The police said that the aim was not to abolish begging but to curb the nuisance of beggars. “As and when we receive complaints, our officials investigate the matter and take appropriate action” the police said.

Number of beggars in Colva and other areas in the coastal belt are increasing daily basis. These beggars, especially children, harass locals and tourists for alms. Many a times foreign tourists suffer the most, as the child beggars pull the hands of tourists to gain attention.