Before vote count, parties count on healthy federal ties

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT

PANAJI: With every political party predicting its success at the state assembly election, which in turn indicates each of them hopeful of forming the next government in the state, their representatives, in general, hope for a healthy Centre-state relationship post-March 11, 2017.

Goa, which is dependent on the Centre for assistance ranging from finances – state share in the central kitty, funds for developmental projects and special monetary provisions – to civil service officers, is currently facing trouble in the local mining industry as well as the state tourism industry, both forming backbone of the Goan economy. This has resulted in substantial reduction in the state-generated revenue. In such a scenario, it is pertinent for the state government to have a ‘beneficial’ relationship with the Centre. A non-BJP government elected to power in Goa could witness upsetting of the state applecart, especially with Goa not only having various Centre-funded projects, at various stages of completion, but also a beneficiary of the Union government schemes such as Smart City Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

Centre won’t be bias if we form govt: Congress

Expressing his full confidence in the Indian Constitution and the federal structure of India, the president of the Goa pradesh Congress committee Luizinho Faleiro said that in the event of Congress government coming to power in Goa, he foresee no step-motherly treatment to the government of his party from the Centre. “The state will continue to get whatever annual share it deserves from the Union government,” Faleiro added, pointing out, “However, there could be some problem while demanding Indian civil service officers from the Centre.” “During my tenure as the state chief minister, the Goa legislative assembly had passed a resolution about the state coming out of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre and forming its own cadre, so that it is not at the mercy of the Union ministry of home affairs,” he recalled, informing that the Congress government would ensure the formation of a special cadre for Goa to produce quality IAS, IPS and IFS officers, now that Goa is no more a Union territory and is a full-fledged state. Faleiro also stated that Goa is a prosperous state with some valuable resources, and the Congress government would tap and utilise these resources to raise the funds for the state.

MGP doesn’t foresee obstacle in getting aid from Centre

Senior Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that he doesn’t foresee any obstacle in receiving the central funds to Goa, even in the event of a non-BJP government coming to power in the state. “There are a number of ongoing major developmental works like say, construction of new Zuari bridge, in Goa, which is funded by the central government,” he added, pointing out that if the funding for the same is stopped by the Narendra Modi government then the contractors would approach the court of law. Dhavalikar also pointed out that the Rs 5,000 crore annual share of Goa in the central kitty would be assured to any government that comes to power in Goa. “They just cannot stop it on any pretext,” he added, maintaining that an amount of Rs 5,000 crore is enough to take care of the state’s annual requirements. The senior MGP leader however expressed fear that the Modi government could ignore any new demands from the non-BJP government in Goa. “But then, how long can the central government do it? Until April/ May 2019, when the election for the new Union government would take place?” he quipped.

BJP retaining power will be good for Goa, says Parsekar

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar speaking on the issue said the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party to power in Goa would be in the interest of the state. “We are already getting the state share in the central kitty, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased not only for Goa but all Indian states, besides generous help for our projects and mega projects like the new Zuari bridge,” Parsekar added, pointing out that the Centre, however, never gave special grants or additional funds to Goa. “In fact, it is a tradition set by the Prime Minister for all Indian states, not to allocate such special financial aid, except for emergency situations,” he observed, noting that the BJP governments in the state as well as at the Centre, nevertheless, have helped Goa in matters like getting good IAS and IPS officers.

Centre can’t hold back funds to non-BJP govt: AAP

The chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party Elvis Gomes said that there is no possibility of the BJP government at the Centre holding back funds to a non-BJP government in Goa. “The principal of federalism does not allow it, and I don’t foresee such a thing happening,” Gomes, a former bureaucrat stated, informing that any state government has to justify its case for additional funds from the central government. Gomes said that in the event of the AAP government coming to power in Goa, he anticipates smooth flow of funds – Goa’s central share, funds for the ongoing developmental projects as well as fresh funds as per the demand – to Goa. “And I am certain about it,” he concluded.

Non-BJP govt may face problem for central funds, feels Vijay

Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party maintained that the central funds to Goa could be an issue in case a non-BJP government comes to power in the state. “The federal structure of our country is such that the states are always dependent on the Centre for funds for developmental projects, schemes and so on,” he stated, pointing out that although raising the share of states in Union taxes by a record 10 per cent to 42 per cent goes to the credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goa could face trouble in terms of central funding, in case a non-BJP government takes the seat of power in Goa after March 11. Sardesai also stated that the possibility of Congress coming to power would be marred by the infighting within that party, for the post of the chief minister. “Presently, the name of Manohar Parrikar as the BJP chief minister is making rounds, and it also sounds certain coming from the senior leaders of that party, which in turn, would give an upper hand to BJP to form the government,” he observed, predicting that the Congress party would be left behind, enmeshed in the selection of its chief ministerial candidate.