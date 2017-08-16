Before All KTC Buses Go Green And Clean

THREE green buses, two running on ethanol and one on bio-gas, were launched in Panaji on Tuesday, making Goa the second state after Maharashtra to introduce green buses for public transport. The bus running on bio-gas is the first of its type to run on Indian roads. The buses will be plied on two shuttle routes, Panaji-Margao and Panaji-Vasco, and a long distance route between Panaji and Canacona. These buses are fully air-conditioned with automatic doors that meet the European standards and CCTV cameras to keep an eye on passengers. They are low-level vehicles and passenger-friendly, especially for senior citizens and the physically challenged. The buses can also be tilted towards the boarding side for wheelchairs to go on board. These buses are a three-month pilot project on sustainable transport solutions. The buses will be operated by the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) in association with Scania India, the domestic company of a Swedish multinational. Scania buses were part of four-year study funded by European Union between 2006 and 2009 and passed the stringent tests.

Use of pure ethanol as an automotive fuel is something new in India. However, a project was undertaken some years ago to supply ethanol-blended petrol through retail outlets in nine states, including Goa, and four union territories. The central government plans to increase ethanol blending with petrol to 10 per cent. Ethanol is produced from plants that harness the power of the sun and hence is considered a clean, green and renewable fuel. However, should the state introduce green buses, it would have to depend on imports of ethanol and bio-gas from Mumbai and Kolhapur.

Goa has the potential to produce ethanol and bio-gas but does not have the machinery required for the purpose. Though the solid waste treatment plant at Saligao can generate bio-gas, it is not yet equipped for the purpose. Cashew apples and sugarcane waste after crushing can be excellent sources for production of bio-ethanol. Goa produces cashew apples in large quantities. While a substantial quantity of cashew apples is used to make feni, quite a big quantity goes waste as people do not use it for any other purpose. The waste cashew apples can be put to use to manufacture ethanol. The distillation process used to manufacture feni could be modified to produce ethanol and used as fuel to run buses in public as well as private transport. The Kerala government had initiated a research project on production of industrial bio-ethanol from cashew apples. Goa can use the findings of the Kerala study to turn wasted cashew apple into fuel. The farmers and feni brewers of the state can be encouraged not to let cashew apples go waste. In most parts of the country, cashew apples are wasted as no feni is brewed out of it. According to rough estimates, 22-25 lakh tones of cashew apples are annually available in the country which can be harnessed for ethanol production.

The trial demonstrations in EU, China and Brazil has shown that the ethanol-powered buses reduce greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution and were found to be reliable and appreciated by drivers and passengers. But the cost for purchase and their operation is more than the diesel buses, so also the cost of maintenance. A recent study by the Goa State Pollution Control Board has found the discharge of particles by automobiles was among the key factors responsible for air pollution in Vasco; the same could be true in other parts of the state. In such a situation introduction of green buses in public transport would go a long way in bringing down air pollution and helping the citizens of the state live a healthier life.

There is definite need for introducing eco- and passenger-friendly buses. However, the state would have to look hard at the financial aspects of buying and operating such buses. Can the KTC, which is running into accumulated losses, afford to buy and run these expensive buses? The state government would have to ponder on various issues before taking a decision to introduce green buses. The idea of improving the quality of air with less pollution from diesel-run buses is undeniably laudable. However, the question is: who is going to pay for it? The public is already paying a lot for the mismanagement of the KTC. One way could be to run the green buses by charging higher fare. However, ordinary passengers might prefer to travel in polluting buses rather than pay more to travel in green buses. There are a lot of questions the state government must find answers to, keeping the future of green public transport in view.