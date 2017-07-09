Beef not banned in Goa, says Azgaonkar

KOLKATA: Claiming that the Centre’s notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter has had no impact on the tourism sector, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar on Sunday said that tourists would get whatever dishes they want in Goa.

“Beef is not banned in Goa. The tourists would get whatever they want to eat. They can eat whatever they like,” Azgaonkar said at the Travel and Tourism Fair organised in the city.

“In Goa, the Hindus, Muslims, Catholics are staying together for many years. An environment of communal harmony prevails there,” he said.

The minister also claimed that the tourism sector in Goa has had no hiccups after the implementation of the goods and services tax from the beginning of this month.

Azgaonkar, who handed over tourism awards to winners in various categories at the final session of the tourism fair, described security to be the topmost priority in Goa’s tourism sector.

“Security of tourists is our topmost priority. The central government has already provided us with Rs 100 crore for developing the tourism infrastructure. We are investing another Rs 50 crore for marketing and advertisement purpose,” Azgaonkar said.

“The tourism department has set up several toilets, changing rooms, bathrooms and other necessary facilities for the convenience of tourists,” he said.

Stating that the tourist footfall in Goa significantly increases in the monsoon, the minister said maximum number of domestic tourists in Goa are from Bengal.

“Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists are now coming to Goa to enjoy the monsoon. Adventure sports like water rafting during the rainy season has also started in Goa. The maximum number of domestic tourists in Goa are from Bengal,” he added.

At least 400 travel and tour operators participated in the three-day event held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, which recorded more than 50,000 footfalls during the period, Sanjiv Agarwal of organisers Fairfest Media Limited, said.

Twelve countries, including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh and Nepal participated in the fair, which also saw eight states of the country promoting their destinations, he said.