Beautified Vaddem lake will be thrown open for public in August: Godinho

VASCO: Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho has stated that the renovation and beautification work of Vaddem lake is his “humble contribution towards conservation of environment.”

The spot would help the people to breathe fresh air and spend leisure time at all times, Godinho added.

He was speaking to media after conducting an inspection of the Vaddem lake site along with parish priest of St Andrew’s Church Fr Gabriel Coutinho, Mormugao municipal councilor Gaurish Mardolkar, social worker Brahma Pawar, Ajay Thorat and officials of Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA).

Godinho informed that the lake will be thrown open for the public in the month of August, and added that the work will be completed by the end of July.

“I want things done according to the deadline. Everybody has done wonderful job,” he said adding that the lake would be a wow factor for the whole of Goa.

He said that he has put in efforts in upgrading and beautifying the lake in order to have a clean environment.

“June 5 is observed as World Environment Day, and beautification of Vaddem lake is a step towards making the environment clean and green,” he added.

He recalled that sewage used to be discharged into the lake earlier and Ganesh idols were being immersed in the polluted water there.

“I don’t want to talk about the past. Now, we will have clean water at the lake. This will be not only a step towards protection of environment, but will also help people breathe clean air,” he added.

He said that the lake will have musical fountains in the clean water, special ramp for the immersion of Ganesh idols, ‘aesthetic’ lightings besides other features.