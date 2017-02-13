Beaches can have 909 more shacks, but study says no

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Though the recent study carried out by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) on beach-carrying capacity has found that Goan beaches are still having the capacity to erect 909 additional shacks, it has, however, recommended against allotting more shacks.

The study suggests the state government not to open non-commercial beach stretches for allotment of shacks and that it should restrict the number of shacks as provided in the Tourism Policy 2013-16 and adopted for the year 2016-19. The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has approved a total of 364 shacks based on NCSCM guidelines.

“On other beach stretches, the study indicates that there is additional carrying capacity available. However, the state government should not allot any additional shacks on the beach stretches and should restrict the number of shacks as provided in the Tourism Policy 2013-16 and adopted for the year 2016-19,” the report states.

Out of the total 16 beach stretches in North Goa, the state government allots beach shacks and deck beds on only nine beach stretches. Similarly, out of 22 beach stretches in South Goa, the state government allots beach shacks and deck beds on only four beach stretches.

The state government is not allotting shacks and beach beds on beach stretches of Polem, Xendrem, Talpona, Galgibag, Rajbag, Patnem, Colomb, Butterfly, Agonda, Cola, Little Cola, Kakolem, Cab-de-Ram, Canaguinim, Bimbal, Hansa, Grand Mothers Hole and Vasco City in South Goa and at Bambolim, Odxel, Vainguinim, Dona Paula, Miramar-Caranzalem and Kalacha (Khalachawada, Arambol) in North.

The study states that the beach-carrying capacity has been exceeded in Palolem, Vainguinim, Coco, Baga to Sinquerim stretch and Ozrant beach stretch.

The carrying capacity for erection of beach shacks is available on all the beach stretches except from Baga to Sinquerim where it has been exceeded by eight shacks. Therefore, the number of shacks may be restricted to 188 as against the earlier allotment of 196 shacks. The carrying capacity of beach shacks has been exceeded by five shacks in Ozrant, hence the number of shacks shall be restricted to three as against the earlier allotment of eight shacks.

It has also recommended to not allow additional shacks, huts, cottages and tents in Betalbatim, Colva, Cavelossim-Mobor, Calangute, Morjim, Mandrem-Ashvem, Paliem-Khaichawada but it gave exception to the Majorda beach stretch by allowing only the erection of shacks and not any other additional temporary structures. It further asked the state government not to permit erection of huts/tents/ cottages and shacks on the Arpora-Nagoa stretch.

“Based on the matrix for tourist infrastructure and number of shacks and other temporary structures/hectare, it is evident that Arpora-Nagoa (529 shacks/ temporary structures/ ha), Calangute (177) and Candolim (106) have far exceeded the threshold of 100 shacks per hectare. All other beaches are well within the carrying capacity thresholds,” the report says.

Additionally, this matrix indicated that Arpora-Nagoa, which is a rural stretch, has number of shacks and other temporary structures far exceeding the urban threshold.